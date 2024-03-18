I believe change is needed when it comes to weeds in Oberon Shire | Letter

MANAGEMENT of vegetation and noxious weeds on Oberon Shire's rural roads is critical for our community's road safety and the district's weeds control.
During the past six months, I believe our council's roadside vegetation management has been at best neglected, including little or no control of noxious weeds and use of mulching which only creates a significantly larger problem.
Our council currently delegates much of the work in managing roadside vegetation and noxious weeds to the Upper Macquarie County Council, which then engages contractors.
By delegation, I believe council has lost the ability to control the quality and cost of the work performed.
Our council cannot afford to continue to throw money at this important job, knowing the outcomes which have occurred in the past.
Our community and farmers need this issue fixed now.
We don't need another "plan", we need our council to take control of this issue, or I believe the problem will just keep getting bigger.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.