From laughs at Lithgow to healing at Canowindra | The arts

IT'S a weekend of arts and cultural festivals across the NSW Central West.
Lithgow is in for a weekend of comedy with the return of the Lithgow Comedy Festival (Friday, March 22 to Sunday, March 24).
Eighteen stand-up comedians, including Peter Berner, Andrew Hamilton, Julia Wilson and (from the USA) Al Del Bene, will perform at the Union Theatre (Friday, 7.30pm), Lithgow Workies (Saturday, 7.30pm) and Wenvoe (AKA The Mansion) on Sunday from noon.
The Art Of Healing Festival, a new event for Canowindra, will be held this Friday, March 22 to Sunday, March 24.
It's planned as a weekend of creativity, healing and self-expression.
Experience diverse workshops, demonstrations and a bustling market full of fun activities.
Explore the powerful connection between art, creativity and healing, and nurture your well-being.
In Cowra, the Festival of International Understanding (Friday, March 22 to Sunday, March 24) is in its 59th year, with Italy returning as guest nation.
Enjoy rides, performances, stalls, an all-you-can-eat pizza competition, fireworks and entertainment.
Cowra Regional Art Gallery will host a Heritage Artworks and Objects By Italian POWs exhibition (March 22-24 only).
During their internment in Cowra in World War Two, Italian POWs spent their time in workshops making toys, chess sets and picture frames.
They also created sculptures that reminded them of their homeland.
The NSW Seniors' Festival also brings us events across the region hosted by local councils.
In the Bathurst region, the Autumn Colours Heritage Festival continues (through to May 19) with a series of guided tours by local experts through some of the Bathurst region's most significant historical sites, along with events that preserve the people, traditions and stories that have shaped Bathurst into the beautiful, thriving, modern regional centre it is today.
See all the events here.
For the calendar, the River Yarn Fibre Festival returns to Carcoar on April 6-7 - a weekend of inspiring workshops and market stalls for knitting and yarn enthusiasts.
In Condobolin, Condo Skyfest (Saturday, April 6) is becoming an exciting regular fixture on the cultural calendar.
Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation (WCC) and many other groups and individuals in Condobolin are working together to re-awaken, revitalise and share Wiradjuri culture, language and heritage through storytelling, dance, painting, weaving, music, cultural astronomy, traditional skills such as making clapstick/emu callers and much more.
The biennial Clay Gulgong (April 15-21) will return to a part of the region recognised for its strong links with the field of ceramics and will offer a jam-packed week-long program of events that includes something for everyone interested in ceramics.
Greetings From Orange takes a look at the colourful history of our local tourist travel (opens Friday, March 22) at Orange Regional Museum.
At Orange Regional Gallery, Euan Macleod presents Flux, a series of recent en plain air paintings made on Haupapa Tasman Glacier in New Zealand's South Island (opens Friday, March 22).
Jeff Lang will be at The Agrestic Grocer Orange on Friday, March 22 and The Cordial Factory Grenfell on Saturday, March 23 at 6pm.
Ash Grunwald will be at The Price of Wales Opera House Gulgong on Friday, March 22.
Enjoy the warmth and gentle light of a late afternoon concert amid the colours of a Bathurst autumn at the Twilight Strings Concert on Saturday, March 23 at 5pm at Bathurst Uniting Church Hall.
Jude Bowler's Stage Fright - Ein Kabarett will be at Oberon's Malachi Gilmore Hall on Saturday, March 23 at 7.30pm.
And lots more gigs as listed at What's On.
A FEW hot tickets to grab:
Adele Meets Pink With Cath Adams next Wednesday, March 27 at 6.30pm at Keystone 1889.
My Generation: A Nu-Metal Tribute Show will be at Little Alberts at The Victoria on Thursday, March 28 at 6pm.
ARTS OutWest's What's On listed more than 2700 arts and cultural events last year across the NSW Central West. It's free to list yours.
See what's listed on the calendar at www.artsoutwest.org.au.
Add your listing at: Submit an Event - Arts OutWest.
