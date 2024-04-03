Throwback gallery: A look at what was happening in our city in March 2014

MARCH 2014 featured a wave of celebrations across Bathurst.
A Welcome Home Dinner was held for veterans of the post-Vietnam conflicts at the RSL, friends and family gathered to celebrate Coral Reedy's 70th birthday, Raglan Public School and St Stanislaus' College engaged the community at their respective fetes, the inaugural Bathurst 'Net' Ball was organised by the Bathurst Netball Association and Abercrombie House held a wonderful night of jazz music in the ballroom.
- Big welcome for our veterans
A WELCOME Home Dinner was held for veterans from post-Vietnam conflicts and peacekeeping operations and their partners. Forty people attended the dinner, which was held at the Bathurst RSL Club.
- Fun celebration for Coral
FRIENDS and family gathered at Coral Reedy's Windradyne home to celebrate her 70th birthday. There were around 30 guests on the night, with people travelling from Sydney, Melbourne, Geelong and Batemans Bay for the celebration.
- No rain but plenty of shine at fete
DESPITE the miserable weather, hundreds of people attended the Raglan Public School fete. Organisers feared the fete would be washed out and were delighted when the rain cleared just before the fete kicked off at 4.30pm.
- 'Net' Ball was a winner with guests
THE inaugural Bathurst 'Net' Ball was held in great style. Organised by the Bathurst Netball Association, the black tie event was held in the Beau Brown Pavilion at Bathurst Showground.
- Ballroom turned into a jazz cafe
ABERCROMBIE House threw open its doors for a wonderful night of jazz music. Around 25 people gathered in the ballroom to enjoy the sounds of the Blue Note Jazz Band, who kicked off their performance at 8.30pm.
- New stalls prove a hit
STANNIES' Autumn Fair and Open Day was a huge success, with a number of new features proving very popular. Convenor Chris Tobin said there were new rides this year and a number of new stalls to go with the ever-popular cakes, sweets, white elephant, plants, lucky bottles, produce and curry stalls.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.