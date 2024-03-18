Dream lives on: Panorama's pair of unlikely late goals takes them to round four

WHEN you've had a player sent off and then immediately give up a goal to level the scores it's a scenario that never bodes well for the 10-man side.
Panorama FC didn't get that memo.
The Goats looked like trouble was going to come their way when locked at 2-all in their Australia Cup round three clash at home against Hurstville Glory FC, and with goalkeeper Chris Davis red carded for a handball outside the penalty area.
In the face of the one-man disadvantage for almost half an hour Panorama found a way to not only score once, but twice, to come away unlikely 4-2 victors at Proctor Park.
"The red card was a moment we spoke a lot about afterwards because in past seasons we've had good squads but the wheels could sometimes fall off when things don't go our way," Panorama captain Paul Long said.
"This year it feels different and there's a mentality there that we haven't had for a while. Guys like Zac Piggott, Jaiden Culbert and Ryan Peacock were always standing up under pressure. It was great to see."
Panorama put themselves ahead in the 12th minute when a deflection found the feet of Jackson Fuda at the top of the penalty area, and he thumped a low left footed strike into the corner of the goal.
Just minutes before half-time Alex Elliott made a run from the top of the box to get his head on the end of a corner, doubling the advantage.
Hurstville struck back eight minutes into the new half.
A long ball into space downfield found Glory's Oliver Olsen, who couldn't link up with a teammate thanks to a strong Panorama tackle, but the ball came back to him and he didn't miss the chance from close range.
The bad news kept coming for Panorama in the 63rd minute when Davis rushed out towards the top of his penalty area to try and stop a Glory scoring opportunity, only to contact the ball just inches outside of the box.
The red card was shown, forcing goal scorer Alex Elliott into the goalkeeper role, and just minutes later a smart run and finish from Glory's Jonathon Lynch got proceedings level.
The Goats' go-ahead goal came out of nowhere.
Ryan Peacock headed a long goal Panorama goal kick forward and Zac Piggott was perfectly placed to run onto the end of it and create a one-on-one chance with the goalkeeper.
Piggott kept a cool head and chipped the keeper to put his team back in front.
Jaiden Culbert then put the result beyond doubt in injury time when a nice spin move on his defender and run around the goalkeeper gave him an open net to score.
Panorama earned themselves a crack at Hurstville thanks to a thrilling penalty shoot out win in the previous round over local rivals Bathurst 75.
Long said the vibes around the club have been great over the course of the pre-season and the preliminary rounds of the Australia Cup.
"From week to week we've seen improvement," he said.
"Bathurst 75 are a quality outfit. They pushed us to the brink. I thought that these guys were also at the level of WPL, and our boys continued to build on the way that they'd played the round before.
"It'll be great to have a week off and rest a few bodies. Between this and the 120 minutes against Bathurst '75 they've earned a break."
Panorama will find out their round four rivals next week following this weekend's slate of cup matches.
The next round sees the 13 National Premier Leagues NSW 1 sides enter the draw, giving the Goats the possibility of taking on a team just one rung below the A-League.
Long said the side are eager to try and keep the dream alive, whether it's against a side in similar quality to them or one of the best teams in the draw.
"I see the positives for both outcomes," he said.
"I'm the type of person who likes to play against the best teams we possibly can. You don't always get to do that.
"If we keep drawing teams we can potentially get results against then that's awesome for the club and for football in the area. If we get someone that's top quality then we play our best and get out of that what we can."
PANORAMA FC 4 (Jackson Fuda 12', Alex Elliott 45'+1, Zac Piggott 80', Jaiden Culbert 90'+2) defeated HURSTVILLE GLORY FC 2 (Oliver Olsen 53', Jonathon Lynch 67')
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.