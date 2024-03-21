Beautiful begonias and a terrific trades trail | Mayor's say

OUR city's beloved and popular Begonia House was opened to the public on Tuesday.
I must say this year's display is the most stunning that I have seen for some time.
The Begonia House was opened in 1936 and was the last structure to be built in Machattie Park. The first tubers are believed to have been a gift from Ballarat Council.
The display is only one of a handful of large public begonia gardens in Australia.
I encourage you to visit Machattie Park and view the display while it is in pristine condition.
The Begonia House is open Monday to Friday between 9am and 4pm and on weekends from 11am to 3pm. The display will be closed on Good Friday.
The display is expected to run through until the end of April.
THERE were more than 100 exhibitors and 200 artisans at last weekend's Heritage Trades Trail.
Bathurst Showground was packed with visitors over the two days despite the wet weather and it looks like the event is on a par with last year's record-breaking attendance.
The program was designed to place a focus on the cultural heritage of the Bathurst region, featuring rare and lost trades and crafts such as traditional Aboriginal tool and weapon making, saddlery, dry stone walling, whip cracking and making, glass artistry, lace making and much more demonstrated by local and guest artisans.
We received some fantastic feedback from attendees and exhibitors.
Well done and congratulations to everyone who was involved.
