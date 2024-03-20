We've got the solution to save you money (and plenty of stress) | State politics

A FREQUENT topic of conversation at the moment is the cost of living and rising prices wherever you look.
A lot of families are feeling the pinch and individuals are finding it harder to pay their bills.
Don't forget help is available.
A great place to start is the Service NSW Savings Finder.
Service NSW Savings Finder brings together more than 70 NSW Government-funded rebates and savings into one location, helping individuals access various programs to relieve cost-of-living pressures.
There is something for everyone - from council rate rebates for pensioners to fuel check tools to find the cheapest fuel near you to family energy rebates.
To explore the full range of options available through Savings Finder, visit www.service.nsw.gov.au/campaign/savings-finder.
Or book an appointment at your local Service Centre and a specialist will help you find and claim any eligible savings.
HAVE you been a victim of the crime wave gripping regional NSW?
The NSW Opposition is calling on residents and families affected by crime in regional parts of the state to come forward and share their stories.
There are concerns the NSW Labor Government is not taking this issue seriously enough, so we want to hear from you about your experiences.
We're in the midst of a regional crime crisis and we want you to be at the heart of our solution.
A website has officially been launched in a bid to shine a spotlight on this crisis.
Please visit www.regionalcrime.com.au to share your experiences.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.