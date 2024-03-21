Pictures of passionate patrons on Paddy's Day: Who we saw at Jack Duggans

IT'S BEEN around for longer than Christmas, and it's more widely celebrated too. So, it's no wonder that there were plenty of people at Jack Duggans Irish Pub on Sunday, March 17.
What began as a day to commemorate the death of Ireland's Patron Saint, St Patrick's Day has transformed into a day to celebrate everything Irish.
This is done through parades, music, dance and food - and in Bathurst, Jack Duggans is the proverbial pot of gold for everything green and Gaelic.
Patrons came dressed in their best green gear, all to be a part of the annual celebrations, where they were able to enjoy the pub and even down a pint of the traditional drink of Ireland, Guinness.
Hundreds of people made their way through the doors of the George Street premises on the day, which began in the early hours of the morning, and for some, ended the following day.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event and snapped some photos of the passionate patriots enjoying the feast of Saint Patrick.
Is there anybody in the above gallery that you recognise?
