Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Police say man facing charges after RFS truck crash south of Bathurst

By Newsroom
Updated March 19 2024 - 2:59pm, first published 2:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

POLICE say a man will face court following an investigation into a single-vehicle crash south of Bathurst almost six months ago.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.