First Machattie Park, now Begonia House: Bathurst's blooms on full display

EVEN THOUGH Machattie Park was closed to the public for several months, council staff were hard at work behind the scenes, tending to the beautiful begonia display.
And, thankfully, their hard work paid off.
The section of the park containing the Begonia House was deemed safe for the public just in time for the amazing annual flower display.
And the Begonia House was able to officially open its doors on Tuesday, March 19.
Regardless of whether the park would reopen, trade oversee-er for Bathurst Regional Council, Robert Wootton said the same amount of hard work went into tending the buds as every other year.
And it's been that way since the house first opened in 1936.
"This is really a tradition that we need to keep going in this town," he said.
"We were always going to do it. If we don't look after them as if the park was open, they might be adversely affected so we just had to keep it up."
To keep this tradition going, there's a lot man-power needed.
Mr Wootton said to maintain all the beautiful begonias during their display season, which runs for approximately 6 weeks, it takes three-full time staff members tending to the house every day.
And in the off season, it's only one staff member working for half a day each week to ensure the buds stay in good nick every year.
This equates to 1240 hours annually.
And that makes a lot of sense, considering there are more than 300 begonia plants of over 70 varieties.
Of these varieties, there's one that stands out from the rest - Dawn Song.
The begonia is the only flower in the green house which radiates a fantastic floral fragrance.
During the begonia season, the work of the horticulturalists includes watering, fertilising, pest control, excess bud removal and staking and supporting the plants.
And, during the off-season, the begonia house may be closed to the public, but the work for council doesn't stop there.
They have to prune all the flowers, and then repot the tubers [the plants energy storing system] into smaller pots for storage.
Then, the tubers are treated for any pests or diseases.
Though it's a lot of hard work, Mr Wootton said it was absolutely worth it, especially considering the reaction from the public.
"There's a huge reaction, we're surprised by it sometimes," he said.
"It feels good, because we know it's appreciated, and there's a lot of work that goes into it."
And, there on the opening day to take in all the beauty of the Bathurst blooms, was Wendi Johnson, who made sure she had time to stop in during her visit from the Hunter Valley.
"I saw it was opening and I like gardening and plants, so I thought I would come and check them out and take a few photos," Ms Johnson said.
Not only did the display meet her expectations, it did actually exceeded them.
"It's probably better than I expected. It's quite spectacular actually, all the different flowers and the colours," she said.
Though the house is set to close for the off-season in early May, it will be back up and running next year when the flowers begin to bloom.
It is open from 9am to 4pm on weekdays and from 11am to 3pm on weekends and public holidays.
