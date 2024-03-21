No bail for man who punched, kicked victim, including because they 'woke up too early'

BAIL has been denied for a man who, police say, committed "one of the more serious assault charges the court will see this year".
Grant William Edwards, 36, of Parnham Street, West Bathurst, appeared by audio-visual link (AVL) from prison to Bathurst Local Court on March 11, 2024 to plead guilty to:
Police documents before the court said Edwards and the victim in the matter were at a Bathurst home on October 26, 2023 when Edwards got angry and punched the victim in the head.
After pushing the victim onto the bed, Edwards stepped on their neck, which he later claimed to be an accident, police said.
On January 26, 2024, Edwards told the victim to "shut the f--- up" before he kicked them in the leg, according to the police documents, and the following month, on February 18, Edwards called the victim a "piece of shit" before he slapped them across the face and arm before pushing them to the ground.
"You lying piece of shit, do you wanna be smacked again?" Edwards said, according to the police documents.
Nine days later, on February 27, Edwards punched the victim in the eye, causing a blood vessel to burst, because they "woke up too early", according to the police documents.
The victim was sitting in the kitchen of a Bathurst home on March 5 when they got into an argument with Edwards and Edwards punched them in the head.
Police say the victim was with a friend on March 8, still suffering from a black eye, when they were taken to Bathurst Police Station to make a report.
The victim told police they couldn't go to the hospital after being hit by Edwards because he wouldn't let them, according to police.
Edwards was arrested at his home the following day.
EDWARDS, who appeared by AVL for a release application, confirmed his pleas to all charges.
Legal Aid solicitor Keith Kuan then asked the court to consider granting Edwards bail because he had an "extremely limited" record and it would be his first time in custody on remand.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Darren Pearce argued for Edwards to remain behind bars, saying it was "one of the more serious assault charges the court will see this year".
In refusing the release application, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said Edwards' "progression" in "high end assaults" was a serious cause of concern for the court.
Edwards will remain behind bars, with his sentencing date slated for April 22 in Bathurst Local Court.
He will appear by AVL from prison.
