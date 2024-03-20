Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our Business

Bathurst's second Red Rooster restaurant is ready to crow

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
March 21 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IN another win for residents on the western side of Bathurst, the opening date for the city's second Red Rooster restaurant has been confirmed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.