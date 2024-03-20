Bathurst's second Red Rooster restaurant is ready to crow

IN another win for residents on the western side of Bathurst, the opening date for the city's second Red Rooster restaurant has been confirmed.
Approval was granted for the store fit-out on the corner of Bradwardine Road and Corporation Avenue in July, 2023, with the fit-out of Red Rooster costing about $580,000.
A spokesperson from Red Rooster confirmed that the restaurant will open to the public for the first time on Friday, March 22, at 10am.
"We are stoked to be opening our newest Reds in Robin Hill," they said.
"We've got a very experienced franchise partner, Hiren Patel, ready to satisfy local chicken cravings.
"Red Rooster is Australia's first and favourite chicken shop with over 50 years of satisfying Australia's chicken cravings.
"It's an exciting time of change and innovation for the brand with changes and upgrades including restaurant refurbs, uniform redesign, menu innovations and advances in technology and convenience.
"Locals mustn't forget that we also have an existing restaurant in Bathurst on 30 William Street so the more chicken the merrier."
The new Red Rooster restaurant is set to employ 30 crew members.
It will operate from 10am to 10pm, seven days a week.
To celebrate the opening of the restaurant, Red Rooster will be putting on a "free burger day" event in the coming months, with details to be announced soon.
Access to the new Red Rooster restaurant is currently off Corporation Avenue, while exiting is through Bradwardine Road or a new slip lane onto the Mitchell Highway.
RED Rooster's neighbours McDonald's opened the doors for the first time on Monday, March 18, after a lengthy delay.
McDonald's West Bathurst licensee Todd Bryant, who also has the Bathurst and Kelso restaurants in his portfolio, was thrilled to see the doors open for the first time.
He said the location of the new restaurant is ideal.
"This one serves those coming in from Orange and the ones exiting Bathurst, out into regional Australia," he said.
The Western Advocate understands the 7-Eleven service station will open on Thursday, March 21, while Subway's opening is imminent.
They're not the only new businesses opening up in Bathurst, with the long-awaited Village Bakehouse only weeks away from opening.
The initial plan was to open in early 2023, but the businesses faced a number of issues including construction delays, bad weather and waiting for approvals.
These new businesses are set to provide a significant boost to the economy, especially in terms of employment for job hunters.
