Captains hold key to success in summer competition

The five captains in this year's Tableland Builders Summer competition hold the vital key to their team's success if they are to steer their respective sides to grand final glory on April 20.
Let's have a look at the five captains and their form.
JASON HONEYMAN - A captain that knows his players capabilities on the court.
Will rally hard to get the best out of his players.
His side will have to work hard if they are to make this year's grand final.
DAN McLEAY- A good leader who has experienced players that can change a match.
If McLeay is to steer his side to grand final glory he will have to dig deep.
CURTIS JAMES BOOTH - A captain full of enthusiasm.
Booth's side are on top of the ladder and are hot favourites to win this year's grand final.
If his side are going to win this year's grand final then he is the captain that has the uncanny knack of lifting his players over the line when the chips are down to win the trophy.
SLUGGER JOHN BULLOCK - The most experienced captain of all of the five captains who has won more grand finals than any other player in this competition.
His Trump card does wonders.
Slugger is going for his ninth grand final trophy.
If you were in the trenches, you would want 'Slugger' right beside you.
MATT TREE - A big hitter, a good thinker as a captain who loves the pressure of grand final tennis.
Tree has a very strong side that could go all the way to win the cup.
He too has the uncanny knack of turning his sides defence into attack in an instant.
Well folks there is a look at the five captains and their form.
With three rounds to go before the grand final it's going to be the captain who has the best tactics and drive to win that coveted grand final trophy. Good Hitting.
