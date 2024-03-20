Bathurst City clean sweeps inter club matches

Wednesday 6th March
On a really delightful Autumn afternoon for Lawn Bowls at the Greens on William, 22 Bowlers thoroughly enjoyed their first afternoon in March for playing their allocated games which were 3 Games of Social Triples and One game of Social Pairs.
Game No. 1: After the 7th end, Skip. Peter Drew, Ian Cunningham and Robert Keady were just leading 7 shots to 5 shots over Skip. Neville Townsend, Pat Duff and Barry McPherson, who were down 7 shots to 15 shots after the 14th end. Then, Team Drew led 21 shots to 8 shots after the 17th end against Team Townsend. The 18th end must have been a " Tie " as both Teams each scored one shot, then the score then was 22 shots to 9 shots. The final score being Team Drew 23 shots to Team Townsend 11 shots after the 21st end.
Game No. 2: By scoring 3 shots on the 5th end Skip. Robert Lindsay, Paul Rodenhuis and Margaret Miller just led 5 shots to 3 shots over Skip. Ray Noonan, Kevin Miller and Paul Rapley, who won the next 4 consecutive ends to lead 8 shots to 5 shots over Team Lindsay after the 9th end. Team Lindsay virtually took control of the game as they scored 12 shots to 3 shots to increase their lead after the 18th end to 17 shots to 11 shots, then by scoring 3 shots, followed by a great 6 shots and a One shot, totalling 10 shots, comprehensively defeated Team Noonan 27 shots to 11 shots after the 21st end. Robert was greatly supported by Paul, who had a great game as his Second and Margaret, who is always a very reliable Lead Bowler.
Game No. 3: On the 11th end, Skip. Denis Oxley and Michael Hope scored 2 shots to level the scores at 7 shots all with Skip. Garry Hoitham and Ian Shaw, who then scored a great 6 shots on the 12th end to lead 13 shots to 7 shots over Denis and Michael. Both Teams each scored 3 shots with Garry and Ian leading 16 shots to 10 shots after the 14th end over Denis and Michael, who won the next 6 consecutive ends to lead 17 shots to 16 over Garry and Ian, Quite comfortably scored 4 shots to score a last end victory 20 shots to 17 shots over Denis and Michael, who won 13 ends,10 of the ends were single shots to Garry and Ian's 8 ends.
Game No. 4: Beginning very well, Skip. Joe Young, Trevor Kellock and Phillip Murray were leading 8 shots to 4 shots after the 6th end against Skip. Norm. Hayes, Jim Grives and Robert Foster, who won the next 4 consecutive ends to lead 12 shots to 8 ends after the 10th end. Team Young then scored One shot on the 15th end to level the scores at 16 shots all with Team Hayes.after the 15th end. Team Hayes then combined very well scoring 11 shots to 2 shots to be successful 27 shots to 18 shots over Team Young after the 21st end.
Saturday 9th March
On another magnificent Autumn Saturday afternoon For playing Lawn Bowls at the Greens on William and 26 bowlers formed One Game of the Club's Championship Triples, 2 games of Social Pairs and 2 Games of Social Triples.
Because of a very quick running Green and a strong but cool wind, all the bowlers had to really play their best Bowls in their games this afternoon at the City.
Game No. 1: By winning 7 consecutive ends, Skip. Garry Hotham, Chris. Stafford and Anthony Morrissey were leading 11 shots to Nil over Skip. Robert Bourke, Robert Lindsay and Paul Reece, who then scored 7 shots to be just down 7 shots to14 shots after the 13th end by Team Hotham. Then Team Bourke by winning 4 consecutive ends and scoring 9 shots led for the 1st time at 16 shots to 14 shots after the 17th end over Team Hotham, who on the 18th end scored 2 shots to level the scores at 16 shots all. Team Bourke by scoring One shot on the 19th end led 17 shots to 16 shots. Fighting back Team Hotham scored 2 shots to lead 18 shots to 17 shots on the 20th end over Team Bourke. The 21st end was a Sensational end as both teams fought to gain Supremacy of this Magnificent game of Lawn Bowls and which virtually did come down to Garry's last Bowl to draw the Championship winning shot. Team Hotham won this remarkable game by scoring One shot on the 21st end to win 19 shots to 17 shots over Team Bourke, who did not catch or feed the " Kitty " until the 8th end. Congratulations to both Teams in playing a Fantastic game of Lawn Bowls.
Game No. 2: On the 6th end, Skip. Daniel Prasad, Paul Rodenhuis and Paul Rapley scored 3 shots to level the game at 4 shots all with Skip.Norm.Hayes, Phillip Murray and Annette McPherson, who led 13 shots to 7 shots after the 11th end. Then after the 18th end Team Prasad were just down 14 shots to 17 shots against Team Hayes, who scored 5 shots to One shot to win 22 shots to 15 shots over Team Prasad after the 21st end.
Game No. 3: After scoring a handy 5 shots on the 1st end, Skip. Robert Young, Sue Murray and Michael Hope then led 11 shots to 8 shots after the 11th end over Skip. Joe Young, Grant Brunton and Merle Stephens, who were down 12 shots to 20 shots after the 19th end. Then, Team Joe Young scored 6 shots, but still went down to Team Robert Young 18 shots to 20 shots after the 21st end. Once again It was great to have my old Railway Football mate, Robert Young playing Lawn Bowls at the City against his Brother, Joe and a very big welcome to Sue, Merle and Robert once again to the City.
Game No. 4: In the 1st Game of Social Pairs, Skip. Denis Oxley and Flynn Armstrong really combined well from the 1st end against Skip. Louise Hall and David Beale, who were down 3 shots to 8 shots after the 7th end. Denis and Flynn continued to dominate this game as they led 13 shots to 7 shots after the 15th end, finally winning 25 shots to 10 shots over Louise and David, after the 21st end.
Game No. 5: By beginning exceptionally well, Skip. John McDonagh and Robert Keating led 10 shots to 6 shots over Skip. Jim Grives and Robert Foster, who won the next 6 Consecutive ends to lead 21 shots to 10 shots over John and Robert K. who fought back by winning the next 3 consecutive ends scoring 10 shots to be just down 20 shots to 21 shots after the 17th end. Then Jim and Robert F. combined very well in scoring 8 shots to be victorious over John and Robert K. 29 shots to 20 shots after the 21st end.
Lithgow City Bowling Clubs 'Golden Oldies Competition' for Bowlers over 60 years of Age
The above Competition was held on last Friday, 8th March, 2024 and 84 Bowlers formed 28 teams of Triples. Our Bowlers, Skip. Ray Noonan, Ian Schofield and Denis Oxley, who held the City's Flag flying very high as they were placed 2nd with 4 Wins and a Draw and were just beaten by a Sydney side, who also had 4 Wins and a Draw.
Western Districts Shield No. 6 Ladies Competition
Round No. 1: On Friday, 9th February,2024, our Bathurst Bowling Club were represented in the above Competition by Skip. Kathy Evans, 3rd Annette Myers, 2nd Annette McPherson and Lead Kim Turner, who were defeated by the strong Majellan Ladies team by 21-20.
Round No. 2: On Friday, 16th February, 2024, the Oberon Team defeated our Team of Skip. Kathy Evans, 3rd Annette Myers, 2nd Annette McPherson and Lead Sue Merton, by 15-14.
Round No. 3: On Friday, 23rd February, 2024. Our Ladies Team of Skip. Kathy Evans, 3rd Annette Myers, 2nd Annette McPherson and Lead Margaret Miller were successful winning 26 - 13 over the Majellan Team at the Greens on William.
Round No. 4: On Friday, 1st March, 2024. The Oberon Team travelled to the Greens on William and our Team of Skip. Kathy Evans, 3rd Annette Myers, 2nd Annette McPherson and Lead Kim Turner were successful winning 24-14 over Oberon.
Congratulations and well done, to our Bathurst City Bowling Club Ladies Team and their Manager/ Controller, Judy Rodenhuis for winning The Western Districts No. 6 Shield Ladies Competition for 2024. Scoring 84 shots to 63 shots.
Wednesday, March 13
On a fantastic Autumn afternoon for playing Lawn Bowls at the Greens On William, Twenty bowlers formed 2 Games of Social Triples and 2 Games of Social Pairs. Once again a Big welcome to Peter Drew from The Majellan Bowling Club.
Game No. 1: On the 7th end, Skip. Denis Oxley, Phillip Murray and Scott Bennett scored a great 6 shots to lead 12 shots to 4 shots over Skip. Kathy Evans, I Cunninghame and David Beale, who fought back scoring 8 shots to 4 shots to be down 12 shots to 16 shots after the 15th end. By scoring 6 shots to 3 shots, Team Evans were just down 18 shots to 19 shots after the 19th end. Then by scoring One shot they drew level with Team Oxley at 19 shots all after the 20th end, they then scored One shot on the 21st end and won a Magnificent game 20 shots to 19 shots over Team Evans, who were Valiant in their defeat by Team Oxley.
Game No. 2: By scoring 2 shots on the 5th end, Skip. Robert Lindsay, Michael Hope and John McDonagh levelled the scores at 5 shots all with Skip. Joe Young, Daniel Prasad and Annette McPherson.Then on the 10th end Team Lindsay scored One shot to lead 11 shots to 10 shots over Team Young, who won the next 6 consecutive ends scoring 10 shots to lead 20 shots to 11 shots after the 16th end over Team Lindsay, who scored 4 shots to 2 shots, but were defeated by Team Young 22 shots to 15 shots after the 21st end.
Game No. 3: Playing in his first game since his " Spell in Hospital ,"a Youthful and Dynamic " Jack Smith teamed with Skip. Ray Noonan and they were leading 6 shots to 2 shots after the 5th end against Skip. Kevin Miller and Neville Townsend, who scored 9 shots to 2 shots to lead 11 shots to 8 shots after the 11th end over Ray and Jack. Both Teams each scored 6 shots with Kevin and Neville leading 17 shots to 14 shots over Ray and Jack after the 17th end. Then by scoring 4 shots each the score was 21 shots to 18 shots after the 21st end .An additional end was played with Kevin and Neville were successful scoring 2 shots to win this game 23 shots to 18 shots over Ray and Jack after the 22nd end. ( There was a corrected score on the 10th end. )
Game No. 4: In this game our Matchroom Selectors' had chosen in this game as the Lead, " A Golden Oldie Bowler " and as the Skip." A Promising New Bowler." against a Lead. " A Promising New Bowler " and as Skip. " A Golden Oldie Bowler."
After the 4th end, Skip. Peter Drew and Jim Grives were leading 9 shots to One shot against Skip. Norm.Hayes and Margaret Miller. Both teams each scored 5 shots with Peter and JIm leading 14 shots to 6 shots after the 10th end. They then were leading 20 shots to 10 shots after the 15th end over Norm. and Margaret, who fought back scoring 6 shots to 5 shots, but Peter and Jim won this Wonderful game of Lawn Bowls 25 shots to 16 shots over Norm. and Margaret after the 21st end.
Inter-Club Games, Friday 15th March
Bathurst City was host to clubs from the surrounding district, in the fourth of the Inter-Club series. Clubs invited were: Lithgow City (1), Lithgow Workies (2), Oberon (2), Wallerawang (1), Majellan (4). Bathurst had four teams.
There were two games of fifteen ends in two-bowl Turn-around Triples format.
Morning games:
Bathurst #1, 16 beat Lithgow Workies #2, 11
Oberon #2, 19 beat Bathurst #4, 10
Bathurst #3, 12 beat Majellan #1, 9
Majellan #4, 15 beat Oberon #1, 12
Majellan #3, 12 beat Lithgow City #1, 10
Lithgow Workies #1, 24 beat Majellan #2, 7
Bathurst #2, 20 beat Wallerawang #1, 12
Afternoon games:
Bathurst #1 had a 12-all draw with Majellan #4
Bathurst #2, 20 beat Lithgow Workies #1, 8
Bathurst #3, 21 beat Oberon #1, 12
Bathurst #4, 20 beat Lithgow City #1, 8
Majellan #1, 14 beat Lithgow Workies #2, 12
Majellan #2, 14, beat Oberon #2, 11
Wallerawang #1, 22 beat Majellan #2, 6
The final results:
First Place: Bathurst #2, Ian Shaw, Daniel Prasad and Paul Rodenhuis had 2 wins and total margin of 20 shots. Prize of $180.
Second place: Bathurst #3, Denis Oxley, Ray Noonan and Paul Reece had 2 wins and total margin of 12 shots. Prize of $120.
Third place: Bathurst #1, Bobby Bourke, Ian Schofield and Nev Townsend had 1 win, 1 draw and total margin of 5. Prize of $90.
A blind draw from the rest of the field resulted in Bathurst #4 , Marg and Kevin Miller, and Garry Hotham taking the last prize of $30, thus a clean sweep for the home side.
This was a very enjoyable and successful day. It is great to mix with the other clubs in the district.
The next event is scheduled to be at Lithgow Workies on Friday 3rd May.
Saturday, 16th March
On a cool Autumn afternoon at the Greens on William, 32 Club Bowlers and two visiting lady bowlers, Sue Murray and Merle Stephens from the Majellan Bowling Club. The Matchroom Selectors formed One game of Semi-finals for the Club Fours Club Championship, two Games of Social Pairs and three Games of Social Triples.
Game 1: Semi-final Fours Championship. After a very close game, Skip. Ian Shaw, Daniel Prasad, Paul Rodenhuis and John McDonagh scored 2 shots to level the scores at 7 shots all after the 9th End with Skip. Ray FitzAlan, John Archer, Luke Dobbie and James Nau, who just led 10 shots to 9 shots over Team Shaw after the 11th end. Team FitzAlan then won the next 7 Consecutive ends to lead 23 shots to 9 shots after the 18th end. Both teams each scored One shot with Team FitzAlan winning a very good Game 24 shots to 10 shots. Congratulations to a very Gallant Team Shaw, who virtually held our Top 3 First Grade Club Bowlers and their consisted Lead James Nau to be just beaten by a Small Margin of 10 shots in this Championship Semi - final after the 20th end.
Game 2: By scoring 3 shots on the 3rd end, Skip. Anthony Morrissey, Brian Burke ( Welcome back.) and Robert Keady led for the 1st and only time in this game, 4 shots to 3 shots against Skip. Robert Lindsay, Robert Foster and Barry McPherson, who took control of the game by scoring 18 shots to 5 shots to lead 21 shots to 9 shots after the 17th end over Team Morrissey, who were defeated by Team Lindsay, 25 shots to 12 shots after the 21st end.
Game 3: After killing 3 ends and saving quite a lot of ends, " The Prince of Yesteryear, " Robert Bourke, is back to his " Best Bowling " at the City.. Skip.Denis Oxley, Jim Grives and Grant Brunton scored One shot on the 6th end draw level at 5 shots each with Skip.Robert Bourke, Jack Smith and Phillip Murray, who led 15 shots to 7 shots on the 10th end. Team Oxley then won the next 4 consecutive ends scoring 6 shots to be just down 13 shots to 15 shots after the 14th end to Team Bourke, who won the next 7 consecutive ends scoring 6 single shots and One 5 shot end to be Victorious 26 shots to 13 shots over Team Oxley after the 21st end.
Game 4: By scoring 2 shots on the 7th end Skip, Norm. Hayes, Trevor Kellock and Annette McPherson were just down 4 shots to 8 shots with Skip. Joe Young, Ian Schofield and Michael Hope, who led 12 shots to 8 shots after the 14th end. Team Hayes by scoring 4 shots levelled the score at 12 shots all after the 15th end. Then by scoring 10 shots to 5 shots, Team Young defeated Team Hayes 22 shots to 17 shots after the 21st end.
Game No. 5: On the 3rd end, Skip. Paul Reece and Margaret Miller scored a Handy 5 shots to lead 6 shots to One shot over Skip. Garry Hotham and Merle Stephens, who scored One shot on the 8th end to draw level at 9 shots all with Paul and Margaret, they scored 2 shots on the 14th end to level the scores at 14 shots all. Garry and Merle by scoring 10 shots to 2 shots defeated Paul and Margaret 24 shots to 16 shots after the 21st end.
Game 6: On winning 7 consecutive ends, Skip. Ray Noonan and Sue Murray were leading 13 shots to Nil over Skip. Chris Stafford and Kevin Miller. Ray and Sue scored a great 6 shots to lead19 shots to 2 shots after the 9th end. Then Chris. and Kevin scored 11 shots to One shot and they were down 13 shots to 23 shots after the 16th end. By finishing the best Ray and Sue scored 10 shots to 3 shots to win convincingly, 33 shots to 16 shots over Chris. and Kevin after the 21st end.
By the Bowling Shark
This week at the Majellan saw the Final in the Major / Minors Competition and also the Club conducted trials over the past two weekends to get into the rhythm of the Pennants season which commences on April 7 with the first round for the 3's and 5's to be played at home. This is how the week rolled.
Tuesday 12 March
Rink nine: Terry Clark, Russ Macpherson and Shaun Elphick held their own against Brian Hope, Bill Dawson and Mick Foxall. Both teams were on 3 after 4 ends of play and Team Elphick opened the gap from there to the end of the match to win 19-12.
Rink ten: Jake Shurmer, Gary Cameron and Paul Galvin had a battle for control against Glen Carter, Peter Phegan and Noel Witney. Both teams were locked at 5-all on the 6th, 15-all on the 15th and 19 all on the 18 th . Team Galvin persevered and won the match 23-19.
Rink eleven: Jim Clark, Peter Ryan and Craig Bush was out to an 11-1 lead by the 8th against Peter Hope, Greg Hallett and Pablo Escobar. Team Bush had the lead until the second last end where Team Escobar levelled the match (21-all). Team Bush won 22-21.
Rink twelve: Robert Raithby, Ron Hogan and Peter Drew opened the match with five points against Kevin Dwyer, John Mackey and Des Sanders. Team Drew gave to the opposition with a 17-6 lead by the 13th. Team Drew won easily 24-11.
Rink thirteen: Tony Smith, Geoff Thorne and Terry Burke had a match where the lead changed several times against Bill Mackey, Ian Warren and Ron McGarry. The match came down to the last few ends with Team Burke getting the victory 22-18.
Rink fourteen: Terry Chifley, Robert Thompson and Kevin Miller dominated the opposition of Kevin Arrow, John Bosson and Jim Browning. Team Miller held all the cards over a much less experienced team, to win 30-11.
Rink fifteen: Allan Clark (swing bowler), John Toole and George Ballard were left searching for points against Allan Clark, Dick Graham and Tim Pickstone who dominated the scoreboard. Team Ballard only scored on 5 ends and still got into double figures and went down 28-13.
Wednesday 13 March
Rink eleven: Gayle Howard (swing bowler), Sue Murray and Kerry Lucas held the aces high against Gayle Howard, Judy Davis and Pauline Clark. The points were pretty much one sided with Team Lucas running away with the win 20-8.
Rink twelve: Beryl Flanagan and Robyn Adams had the same idea against Deb Cox and Peggy McIntosh. Team Adams was out to a 12-6 lead by the 13 th and went on to win the match 21-9.
Saturday 16 March
Rink two: Peter Mathis, Geoff Thorne and Mick McDonald opened the scoring against Kevin Dwyer, Bill Mackey and Paul Francis. Team McDonald lead from the 3 rd end to the last to win the match 21-17.
Rink three: Jeff Adams, Trevor Sharpham and Hugh Brennan returned to the winner's circle against Russ MacPherson, Greg Hallett and Ron McGarry. Team Brennan had a ten-point lead by the 9th (16-6) and continued to lead from there to win the match 28-17.
Rink four: Major/Minors - FINAL: Peter Phegan and Dave Josh opened the match with a handy lead by the 4 th (8-0) against Dick Graham and Max Elms. Team Josh held off the opposition to lead the entire match and win the 2024 Championship 21-12.
Rink five: Bill Dawson, John Bosson and John Hobson levelled the match on the 17th (20 all) against John Toole, Glen Carter and Tim Pickstone. Up to that point Team Pickstone had to play catchup and the last five ends helped them over the line to win the match 23-21.
Rink six: Robert Raithby, John Mackey and Peter Hope were 7 all after 9 ends of play against Terry Clark, Ron Hogan and Mick Sewell. Team Hope did their best to keep up with Team Sewell but fell short in the end going down 23-11.
Rink seven: Bob Charlton, Andrew Moffatt and Noel Witney struggled to gain the advantage against Steve Finnerty, Josh Roberson and Laci Koszta. Team Koszta had the lead by the 7th and continued to lead to the end to win the match 23-10.
This wraps up another great week at the Majellan. Good Luck to Sue Murray and Pauline Clark in the Women's State Pairs. So, until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
