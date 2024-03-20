Bathurst City clean sweeps inter club matches

Game No. 1: By winning 7 consecutive ends, Skip. Garry Hotham, Chris. Stafford and Anthony Morrissey were leading 11 shots to Nil over Skip. Robert Bourke, Robert Lindsay and Paul Reece, who then scored 7 shots to be just down 7 shots to14 shots after the 13th end by Team Hotham. Then Team Bourke by winning 4 consecutive ends and scoring 9 shots led for the 1st time at 16 shots to 14 shots after the 17th end over Team Hotham, who on the 18th end scored 2 shots to level the scores at 16 shots all. Team Bourke by scoring One shot on the 19th end led 17 shots to 16 shots. Fighting back Team Hotham scored 2 shots to lead 18 shots to 17 shots on the 20th end over Team Bourke. The 21st end was a Sensational end as both teams fought to gain Supremacy of this Magnificent game of Lawn Bowls and which virtually did come down to Garry's last Bowl to draw the Championship winning shot. Team Hotham won this remarkable game by scoring One shot on the 21st end to win 19 shots to 17 shots over Team Bourke, who did not catch or feed the " Kitty " until the 8th end. Congratulations to both Teams in playing a Fantastic game of Lawn Bowls.

