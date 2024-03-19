Allow me to offer my translation of these Great Western Highway words | Letter

In other words we, a city-centric government, with the intent of doing absolutely nothing for people living west of the mountains.
With increasing road accidents and total road closures, the Great Western Highway is the major transport artery of communication for those living west of the mountains.
The money spent endeavouring to prevent landslips will not solve the underlying problems.
The same attitude extends to the upgrade of regional trains, currently conveniently parked at Lithgow, rotting away.
