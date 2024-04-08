Throwback: A look back at events from April 2014

From the Western Advocate, April 2014.
As the weather began to cool, April 2014 saw the city warm up with music and dance: Harmony Day brought the community together through music, dance and food, the Never Too Old Ball got the Bathurst Seniors on their feet and the Flannery Centre hosted a twilight concert to raise funds for local woman Jacqueline Gibb's Kokoda trek. The Gold Crown took to the harness track and a surprise party was held to celebrate Margaret and Harry Stephens' diamond wedding anniversary!
- From food to dance at celebration
A MULTICULTURAL celebration of music, dance and food was held in Bathurst to mark Bathurst Harmony Day. Held at the Christian Life Centre, the event featured a welcome speech by Jean Fell, a performance by the Bathurst Multicultural Choir, Bathurst Salsa, Ashley Bland on the didgeridoo, the band Gamarra and Ecuadorian folk dancing.
- Seniors prove they're never too old to waltz
BATHURST'S seniors got dancing at the recent Never Too Old Ball at Bathurst RSL. The Senior Spice Girls provided entertainment with dancers gliding across the floor to the swing waltz, La Bamba, quick step and Pride of Erin, plus other amazing dances.
- Twilight concert a hit
THE Flannery Centre was the venue for a twilight concert held to raise funds for local woman Jacqueline Gibb's Kokoda trek. The fundraiser coincided with Earth Hour, and featured the Gamarra Band as well as other local artists.
- Tradition returns to ailing cathedral
WARM autumn weather saw crowds flock to the first family fete in more than 50 years at the St Michael and St John's Cathedral. Fete co-ordinator Margaret Gibson said the Pastoral Parish Council decided 2014 was the perfect time to reintroduce what was once a parish tradition.
- Golden night at racing carnival
CROWDS descended on the Bathurst Paceway last month for the annual Bathurst Gold Crown Carnival. A large crowd turned out to watch some quality Gold Crown heats for the two-year old colts and geldings.
- Surprise party to mark a milestone
FRIENDS and family gathered for a diamond wedding anniversary celebration for Margaret and Harry Stephen recently. The couple's friend Fran Peebles was behind the surprise celebration held at Bathurst Panthers.
- CWA ladies frock up
THE ladies of the Bathurst branch of the Country Women's Association recently frocked up to celebrate the group's 90th anniversary. As part of a weekend of celebrations, more than 100 people attended a lunch at the Carrington Function Centre.
