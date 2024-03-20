Check your Keno ticket ... someone in Bathurst is $1m richer

BATHURST has a new millionaire, but they might not even be aware of it.
Keno officials are urging people to check their tickets, after more than $1.1 million was won off a ticket purchased in Bathurst on the morning of Tuesday, March 19.
The mystery player held a Keno Classic 10 Spot winning entry in draw 814, drawn on Tuesday, and took home a total prize of $1,160,910.60.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Dudley Hotel.
The team at the hotel located on Stewart Street said it was over the moon to have sold a million-dollar winning entry at their venue and hope the winner comes forward soon to claim their prize.
Keno spokesperson James Eddy encouraged all players who purchased a Keno entry at Dudley Hotel this week to check their tickets as soon as possible.
"Someone could have walked out the venue with a winning ticket worth more than $1.1 million in their back pocket or handbag and may not have realised," he said.
"Imagine discovering you're the winner of more than $1.1 million just one week before Easter. It would be a sweet early Easter treat.
"We're urging all players who purchased a Keno entry at Dudley Hotel to check their tickets today - you could be holding a major Keno winning entry."
