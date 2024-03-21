Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Dubai delight: Rooster buoyed by overseas results ahead of nationals

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated March 21 2024 - 3:25pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A BIG collection of personal best times from a memorable overseas campaign has Bathurst para athlete Waryk 'Rooster' Holmes pumped for his upcoming nationals campaign.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.