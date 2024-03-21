Dubai delight: Rooster buoyed by overseas results ahead of nationals

A BIG collection of personal best times from a memorable overseas campaign has Bathurst para athlete Waryk 'Rooster' Holmes pumped for his upcoming nationals campaign.
Holmes is pumped for the the Australian Athletics Championships in Adelaide, to be held April 11-19, and will be on the hunt to better his times from a great treble of races in Dubai.
The Dubai event was the opening leg of the World Para Athletics Grand Prix and it gaves Holmes the chance to compete against and learn from some of the best para athletes on the planet.
The trip to the Emirates wasn't something on Holmes' long-term radar but he felt more than prepared to take on the event as it drew closer.
"The lead up to Dubai was a little different compared to my other international comps this year as it wasn't verified until four weeks before, so there wasn't a training schedule as such in the lead up," he said.
"I was already training heavily for the SDU comp in Canberra so those races were used as warm ups in the lead to Dubai."
The Bathurst para athlete got his Dubai campaign off to a great start by finishing second in his 100m heat, picking up a new PB of 16.49 seconds in the process.
Holmes then broke the minute barrier (59.98) for the first time in the 400m and edged a little closer towards the two minute mark (2:01:41) in the 800m.
Holmes travelled to Dubai with several goals he tried to meet, and he achieved those by coming away with new personal bests in all his races.
"Like all of my international trips it's always an amazing feeling to know I'm overseas representing my country," he said.
"Having not raced on the tracks in Dubai I didn't know what to expect. The first two cups we were hit with head winds and tailwinds that were illegal but my times and push were still ok.
"I was happy with my pushes. I wasn't far off a B qualifying time for my 100m and met all the MES standards so I felt really good about that.
"Overall with weather interruptions I was pretty happy with my results and the improvements I have made. I finally smashed that 17 second mark for the 100m and one minute for the 400m and I was just shy of the two minutes in the 800m."
Holmes is incredibly thankfully to many people for helping him realise his dreams.
"I am so fortunate to have such an amazing support crew between my family, my brother and the veteran community, my gym family at CrossFit 2795 and my mentors and my training family in Canberra. It is never lost on me how lucky I am," he said.
"This trip I also received some sponsorship from Spirit Ability and a couple of anonymous donors which helped me immensely."
Attention now turns to the upcoming nationals in South Australia is in putting in the extra hours to better his efforts from overseas.
"I'm currently at a national sprints camp with the Australia team training and going through everything it takes to be at the top of the sport," Holmes said.
"I'm going to give it everything I've got as this will be the last major comp of the season."
A long-established partnership with the Australian Institute of Sport has helped Holmes hone his skills.
Holmes will continues his travels to the nations capital until he's able to make it his permanent home.
"I have been travelling to the AIS for training for the last three years my coach Fred Periac is located there and I am now signed up with an ACT club," he said.
"I am lucky to have a really good crew to train with and Fred's knowledge and coaching skills have made me into the athlete I am now."
"The target was and always will be the Paralympics but it is no mean feat and I am working and training hard to make a team.
"I will continue to travel to Canberra until I eventually relocate there."
Beyond nationals Holmes is seeking further support to fulfil his future goals.
"At the moment the focus is to just keep training and try and gather some sponsorship to lesson the burden on my parents who support and pay for most of my trips," he said.
"There are some grants throughout the year but it is very hard to receive them and with having to travel to train because we don't have the facilities here it is an expensive exercise."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.