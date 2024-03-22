Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Comment/National Opinion

From SAM to IOD, let's have a look at the A to Z of the summer just gone | Eco News

By Andrew McAlister
March 23 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Water runs down the gutter during a hot, wet summer's day in the Bathurst CBD.
Water runs down the gutter during a hot, wet summer's day in the Bathurst CBD.

WHAT happened to the long, hot El Nino summer?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.