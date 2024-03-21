Every on a roll at halfway point of Bathurst Club Championships

The Bathurst Motor Group and Raine and Horne Club Championships kicked off last weekend and we have a tearaway leader in A grade with Jayden Every firing a 36 hole total of 138, his nearest challengers being Justin Sutton and Steve McDonald with 143.
Darren Small is atop of the B grade pile courtesy of 160 to be four shots clear of Graham Thorne and Josh Toole.
Dylan Sargent (159) is a country mile out in front over Jason Woodyatt (169) and Tim Hulme (173) in the battle for B1 grade.
C grade is headed by Alby Davis on 187, closely followed by Kenny Welch (189) and Terry Lewis and Scott Kay who are both on 192.
The A grade women's title sees young gun and defending champion Maiv Dorman (168) with a solid four shot lead heading into the weekend over Lousea Johnston. Gabby Volk is in third with 180.
B grade defending champion Monique Hagerty is once again in the spotlight, but on this occasion she is being pushed all the way by Insook Jun as they are both on 198.
Leah Earle is ready to strike over the weekend, just three shots away.
The final two rounds will be played this weekend.
Thursday's A grade stableford was a tight affair as Ian Rodenhuis and Shaun 'Luigi' Elphick both had 39 points.
In the end Rodenhuis was the winner on a countback over the gun pizza maker.
The steady Rod Graham (37) rounded out third as Reece Hodson took the scratch honours with an even par round.
Neil Adams was back in the winner's circle after an extended period of absence, his 39 points proving too good for Mick Carter (38) and Chris Dorman (36).
Twenty points enabled Bruce Gray to win the scratch.
Janet Coles was back to her best after a tidy 38 points gave her a comfortable win over Lousea Johnston (34) and Sarah Thompson (33).
Graham was ably supported by Justin Hadley in winning the 2BBB with 45 points, albeit on a countback over Geoff Evans and Richard Northey.
Hodson and Greg Murray bagged the scratch on 39 points.
