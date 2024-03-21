Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Every on a roll at halfway point of Bathurst Club Championships

By Bathurst Golf Club
March 22 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Bathurst Motor Group and Raine and Horne Club Championships kicked off last weekend and we have a tearaway leader in A grade with Jayden Every firing a 36 hole total of 138, his nearest challengers being Justin Sutton and Steve McDonald with 143.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.