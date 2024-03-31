Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

German beer proves costly for man pulled over by police on highway

By Court Reporter
Updated April 1 2024 - 3:16pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DRINKING a can of German beer minutes before getting behind the wheel has cost a man his driving privileges for half a year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.