German beer proves costly for man pulled over by police on highway

DRINKING a can of German beer minutes before getting behind the wheel has cost a man his driving privileges for half a year.
Luke James Cowan, 43, of Greville Street, Kelso, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on March 20, 2024 to mid-range drink-driving.
Police documents before the court said police were patrolling the Great Western Highway at Kelso at about 8.45pm on February 21 when they saw a white Nissan Murano travelling without its headlights on.
Police stopped the car and spoke with Cowan, who was in the driver's seat.
Cowan said he hadn't had anything to drink, but gave a positive roadside reading for alcohol, according to police.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he gave a second positive reading for alcohol of 0.102.
While in custody, police said Cowan admitted to having one Oettinger German beer at about 8.15pm that night.
MAGISTRATE Rodney Brender classified Cowan's reading as "comfortably" in the mid-range, and said even "at that level, you really can't control a car".
Cowan was convicted, fined $500 and banned from driving for six months.
Once the disqualification period is over, Cowan must have an alcohol interlock device installed in his vehicle for two years.
