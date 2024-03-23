Familiar local faces like to turn the page and tell the story | Tuned In

IN 1978, 2MCE introduced a radio program for people with a reading disability who wished to keep abreast of news and other events, especially local matters.
Today I'll introduce you to two volunteers who are in the current team of readers in the Talking Newspaper program: Monica Morse and Ross Crothers.
Monica was a mature-age student at what was then Mitchell College of Advanced Education when, some 40 years ago, she became involved with the radio station.
From 2015, she and Susan Lacey prepared and presented a program titled Cool Climate Living. It was an interview program in which local and other people told their own stories on topics of local interest.
It was a finalist in the Community Broadcasting Association of Australia's Best Talks Program Awards in 2019.
Some months ago, Monica resumed her connection with 2MCE and became a reader on Wednesday's Talking Newspaper sessions, partnering with Donald Alexander, whom I introduced in my last Tuned In column.
It's not surprising that Monica has been involved in many community organisations since she came here from the United Kingdom.
She served on Bathurst Regional Council for 13 years, where she was mayor and deputy mayor.
She is a member of the Evans Arts Council and has played the violin and the viola in the Bathurst Chamber Orchestra.
It was 2016, not long after Monica and Susan started Cool Climate Living, that Ross Crothers joined the Talking Newspaper volunteer group.
Chris Bacon was his partner each Monday and can still be heard in that session.
Ross now reads every Thursday, teaming up with Peter Horwood.
Ross appreciates the challenge of reading well enough to make the news sound interesting and understandable, without altering the story.
As a reader of Talking Newspaper each Friday, I can identify with that.
If you've been to recent performances by the Bathurst Theatre Company, you'll have seen and heard Ross Crothers as chairman or narrator of musicals or plays at Keystone.
Perhaps you've heard the local a cappella choir, Eclectica. Ross has been a member for 10 years and sings at community events throughout the year.
He has found the time to write two books of crime fiction and there's a third in the wings.
He enjoys a game of golf but doesn't claim to always hit the ball "straight down the middle", as Bing Crosby sang.
