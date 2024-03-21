Add a storey in Howick Street to solve hospital parking problem | Letter

I COMMENT in regard to the controversy about the lack of car parking at Bathurst Hospital, and the need for this to be addressed for the increase which will occur when the proposed extensions to the hospital are in place.
In my view, the terrain and grounds around the hospital do not suit a multi-level car park, and access for people from such a car park would be difficult for the elderly and disabled, coping with the different levels which would be involved.
There are alternatives.
A multi-level car park is to be built in conjunction with the new private hospital in Howick Street.
I suggest that the NSW Government negotiate with the developers and the council to add another storey to this building, and then provide a bus shuttle service to the main entrance to Bathurst Hospital.
This would be a very economical cost solution to providing the car parking needed, and be very attractive to persons using it.
This would also allow Bathurst Hospital to remain in its current attractive surroundings and stop the influence of the increased traffic in that area.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.