Here's a better idea for the park next to the hospital | Letter

RE: Parking at Bathurst Hospital.
I wrote in July about Andrew Gee being unhappy about the funding for the second Mount track being removed because the project wasn't job-ready.
Why didn't Bathurst Regional Council lobby for a car park on the hospital park, job-ready? Instead of wanting to make the hospital park a waterslide fun park?
I hope the new mayor and Cr Aubin can get their heads together and convince the other councillors.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.