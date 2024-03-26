Famous ex-students from Bathurst high schools: Bathurst High Campus

At the Western Advocate, we're looking back at some iconic and famous ex-students from Bathurst high schools.
We'll be looking at graduates from Bathurst High, Kelso High, St Stanislaus' College, MacKillop College, All Saints' College and The Scots School and picking out four or five students from each.
These lists aren't comprehensive but a small selection of ex-students. Do you think there's an ex-student worth mentioning? Email bradley.jurd@westernadvocate.com.au.
BORN in Perthville back in 1933, Brian Booth is one of the best cricketers Bathurst has ever produced.
Booth, who was awarded the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE), played 29 tests for Australia and had the honour of captaining the team on two occasions during the 1965-66 Ashes during the first and third tests of the series on home soil.
Over the course of his test career the talented middle order batter scored 1773 runs at an average of 42.21, including five centuries.
Booth passed away in May 2023 at the age of 89, with Bathurst cricket coach Greg Griffith saying at the time you couldn't find a player who better embodied the spirit of the game.
"He was one of those great people that you run into during your life," Griffith said.
Booth would develop a lifelong bond with the St George Cricket Club when he moved to the Sydney suburb of Bexley in 1952.
He made his Sydney first grade debut at the age of 19 and would go on to make his first-class debut for NSW in 1954.
Booth was not only a talented cricketer but also a top class hockey player, finishing fifth at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics with the Australian team.
IT all started in Bathurst for celebrated comedian Rodney Rude.
Born Rodney Malcolm Keft, Rude got his first big break at the age of 11, singing on the Pepsi Cola Show on 2BS in the mid-1950s.
As a teenage musician Rude, started changing the words to songs to create parodies, later becoming an Elvis impersonator.
In the early 1960s, he worked as a busker in Sydney and went on to busk all over Europe.
Canada and the United States would ultimately become Rodney's base and he spent fifteen years working in bars and adult clubs, releasing five independent stand-up comedy albums featuring a large repertoire of original comedy songs.
After his years in North America, he returned to Australia, setting up the Sydney Comedy Store, which reached its peak in the 1980s.
Rude has been retired since 2016, but not before a gig in Bathurst in 2013, his first in his home town for 25 years.
SCORING 13 goals as a team in one soccer match is no mean feat, especially at an international level.
But could you imagine one player scoring 13 in one game?
Well former Bathurst High student Archie Thompson did that, the 54-game Socceroo scoring 13 goals as the Australian national men's team crushed American Samoa 31-0 in the 2002 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.
That's the all-time goal scoring record for an individual in a single international match, with no player getting anywhere near his tally.
Thompson, who was born in New Zealand, began his soccer career with Bathurst 75 as a teenager in 1995, in the NSW state leagues, before moving to Victoria to play for the Gippsland Falcons in the National Soccer League, the precursor to the A-League.
He would eventually play professionally in Belgium and Netherlands, before finishing up his professional career with the Melbourne Victory, where he scored 90 goals in 224 games.
TWO-time premiership winner Paul Dunn may have been born in Molong and spent time growing up in Orange, but he did his senior school years at Bathurst High.
Dunn, who would also feature in Bathurst's Astley Cup rugby league team, played over 250 games in the NSWRL and ARL (the precursors to the NRL).
After school, he moved to Sydney at the age of 19 and played a year for Bondi United, before he was graded to Eastern Suburbs in 1984.
He spent two seasons with the Roosters, before he linked up with the Canterbury Bulldogs, where he won his first premiership in 1988, receiving the Clive Churchill Medal for a man of the match performance at prop in a 24-12 win over Balmain Tigers.
Dunn would then link up with the Penrith Panthers for the 1991 season, where he won the premiership in a gruelling 19-12 win over then two-time defending premiers Canberra Raiders.
After two years at Penrith, Dunn spent three years with Parramatta, before finishing his professional career with the Roosters in 1996.
In retirement, Dunn was appointed the chief executive of South Sydney, as it returned to the NRL in 2002, but his tenure was short-lived.
