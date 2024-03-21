'S--t, this can't be possible': Bathurst man stunned after winning $1.1m on Keno

A BATHURST man has admitted he couldn't bring himself to move or speak, after looking up from his table to discover he had won $1.1 million a Keno ticket.
The Central Tablelands man scored the Keno Classic 10 Spot jackpot winning entry in draw 814, drawn Tuesday, March 19, and scored a total prize of $1,160,910.60.
"Mate, I'm living on cloud 37. I still can't believe this has happened," the elated winner said, when an official from Keno confirmed his windfall.
"I'm surprised I didn't have a heart attack when it happened.
"Normally I'll play five or six numbers, but I was standing at the terminal and thought, 'Stuff it, let's throw in a few more'.
"It's a random choice of numbers that I've used intermittently for a few years, but I never thought they'd come through.
"I watched the numbers hit the screen and thought, 'S--t, this can't be possible'.
"Then it went off and showed the prize amount.
"Someone turned around and started looking for the winner, but I kept my head down. I could barely breathe.
"It's incredible mate. It still hasn't hit me, but when it does, I'll buy my son a house, I'll set myself up for an early retirement and I'm going to buy a good friend of mine a new car."
The winning ticket was purchased at the Dudley Hotel.
