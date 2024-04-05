Beers with mate takes shock turn for driver who repeated a past mistake

HAVING a few beers with a mate took an unexpected turn for a 51-year-old, who has since lost his licence for repeating a past mistake.
Grant Richard Lynch of Caples Close, Kelso pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on March 20, 2024 to mid-range drink-driving.
Lynch was behind the wheel of a white Ford Ranger travelling along Hereford Street in Kelso on February 26 when he was stopped by police for an RBT, court paper say.
After he gave a positive roadside reading for alcohol, he was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in police custody, Lynch blew a second positive reading for alcohol of 0.111.
He admitted to police he had four cans of beer at a friend's home in O'Connell the night before.
SOLICITOR Timothy Cain asked the court to consider giving his client the minimum penalty, noting he had done the Traffic Offenders' Program.
With Lynch having one previous mid-range PCA charge in 2014, Magistrate Rodney Brender said "I don't have to tell you the dangers of drink-driving".
Lynch was convicted, fined $500 and taken off the road for three months.
Once the disqualification period is over, Lynch must pay to have an alcohol interlock device installed in his vehicle for one year.
