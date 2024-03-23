Lauren bought the Masonic Lodge at Manildra. This is what she did next

MOLONG'S Lauren Geddes didn't really have a clue about the slice of history she would purchase, all she knew was the heritage-listed building had to be hers.
Built in 1929, Manildra's Masonic Lodge, or "Lion's Lodge", was once a double-brick temple belonging to a secretive society of sorts.
But when the 1 Duff Street property hit the market in 2021, it sold merely a month later for $170,000.
It was the perfect project and investment opportunity for the 29-year-old buyer.
"It's definitely something a bit different and unique that people are extremely interested in," Ms Geddes said.
"It's also a very secretive building in town, where no-one really knew much about what the inside looked like for so many years, and I knew absolutely nothing about it.
"It was actually really hard to find out anything, but once I bought it, a lot of people would say 'oh, my dad was a Freemason' or 'my grandfather was a part of that'.
"People have even talked about ceremonial Masonic swords from meetings, but it's all still quite secretive."
Said to be a secular movement rather than a religion, Freemasonry is a brotherhood made up of some six million men worldwide, with all-male members acknowledging a God-like being.
These men emerged out of the stonemasonry guilds of the Middle Ages many centuries ago, according to Brittanica.
To this day, those part of the Masonic life gather at places called Masonic Lodges, often meeting monthly in the temple-like hubs for around two to three hours for formal ceremonies.
The Lion's Lodge has had new life breathed into it since Ms Geddes became the owner.
"When [the real estate agent] originally said to have a think about it before buying, I told him I didn't need to and made an offer straight away," she said.
"It was selling at such a good price and it just looked really cool after having a look at it, and my plan was always to find a property to buy and rent out as an investment.
"It's a bit like my baby now, but I'm just so happy with how it's looking and I want to see it finished finally.
"I want to look at it and feel that sense of accomplishment."
So far, gutting and renovations have split the original two large rooms to create three bedrooms and a lounge room, including frames climbing to the 4.2 metre-high ceilings.
Much of the flooring has undergone repairs, with old cypress wood laid back in, along with plumbing completed to make way for an all-new kitchen and bathrooms with brass finishings.
The next steps include installing carpet and a laundry, internal painting, light fixtures, and getting a garden started.
Additional fencing will then wrap around a "big back verandah" on the 796 square metre block.
"We're still just frames at the moment and waiting for a gyprocker next, but it's all coming along really nicely, and people have done some incredible work here," Ms Geddes said.
"There are beautiful and big high ceilings with fresh wooden floors, and the amenities will all be completely modern.
"By the end of it, I think it'll look pretty good, with a mix of old school and modern vibes."
Ms Geddes' most recent tick off the list was installing a door at the front of the building.
Main entrances to lodges typically face east. This is due to its placing of light in both the physical and moral sense.
The young project administrator has launched "thetemplemanildra" Instagram page, giving those curious the chance to follow the renovation journey.
The temple's full completion date is expected around late July.
"This all started during COVID, so it's been three years since buying the place," Ms Geddes said.
"I think that's why the excitement keeps building now; because it's getting closer and closer to that final product."
