Numbers are up, making this Bathurst branch one of the best in regional NSW

NUMBERS at the University of the Third Age (U3A) in Bathurst are booming, ahead of what's expected to be an exciting 12 months for the local branch.
The Bathurst branch held its annual general meeting on Friday, March 22, with Stuart Pearson being installed as the president.
Mr Pearson had been serving as the acting president since October last year, assuming the position after Allison Aspden stepped down due to health reasons.
With over 30,000 members across Australia, the U3A numbers in Bathurst are something Mr Pearson is impressed by.
"In Bathurst, I'm very pleased to say we have one of the best U3A clubs in NSW," he said.
"We have 375 members in the Bathurst LGA and we're pushing towards 400.
"The courses that are being offered have grown, as well as the memberships.
"This is a really interesting club to 'learn, laugh and live'. That is the motto of U3A."
Founded back in 1973, U3A is an international movement focused on providing education and encouragement to people over the age of 50.
More than 20 courses are on offer at the Bathurst branch, which are held on Mondays to Fridays.
"They're quite stimulating and exciting," Mr Pearson said.
"We want to expand and grow and we want people to really enjoy what's on offer."
