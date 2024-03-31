Older and wiser but young at heart: Photos of U3A Annual General Meeting

LEARNING, laughing and meeting new friends.
That's just some of the benefits of being part of Bathurst's University of the Third Age (U3A).
U3A is a worldwide organisation open to anyone over 50 years of age and provides learning, creative and leisure opportunities in a friendly environment for people in their active retirement years.
The group is about keeping members of the community active physically, mentally and socially, and, on Friday, March 22, U3A held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Country Women's Association Hall on Russell Street.
This was all about showcasing the amount of classes on offer for 2024, and electing a new committee.
These classes include everything from sessions on arts and craft, gardening and plant care, card games and Mahjong, to dancing, creative writing groups, archery workshops and family history research.
A Western Advocate representative attended the meeting, and snapped some photos of U3A members, as well as members of the newly formed committee. Is there anyone you recognise?
