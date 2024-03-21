Souvenir movie programs on display at Bathurst Library

A MOVIE memorabilia display at Bathurst Library which began on Friday as part of the city's NSW Seniors' Festival celebrations has one more day to run.
Retired movie industry veteran Noel Cowan is the man behind the 1920s-1970s Movie Musical Memorabilia display at the library.
Mr Cowan's 40-year career in the movie business (in film distribution, exhibition and programming) continued his family's involvement, which started in the silent era of movies with a great-uncle, James Wayland (screen name Roland Conway), who was an actor, producer and head of the Screen Actors Association of Australasia.
Continuing the family movie industry involvement, his son Jack Wayland purchased a rundown movie theatre at Kogarah in Sydney in the 1930s, refurbished it and managed it successfully well into the 1960s.
Mr Cowan says he remembers distributing 35-millimetre movies from Warner Bros-Seven Arts, Paramount, Universal, MGM, United Artists and Hoyts Distribution to numerous theatres throughout NSW (called cinemas now).
He later helped to manage The Charlotte Street Cinema in Bathurst, then owned and operated his own film programming booking and buying business to many cinemas around NSW.
That involvement with movies continues with his film archivist hobby of collecting movie memorabilia.
"Once the movies gets in your blood, it stays there," Mr Cowan said.
The movie memorabilia will be on display at Bathurst Library on Saturday, March 23 from 10am to 2.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.