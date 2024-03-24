'A big, beautiful venue': New life, new ideas for what was Wallerawang's 'top pub'

A WALLERAWANG pub has been given a new lease on life as an event and functions centre known as the Continental.
Todd Graham and his daughter Charlotte moved to the region hoping to breathe its fresh air as they bring fresh ideas to the small town between Bathurst and Lithgow.
Mr Graham said he has long wanted to return to a country atmosphere similar to the one in which he had grown up.
"Everyone thinks we're Sydney people. And we have, up until recently, lived in Sydney," Mr Graham said.
"But I'm from the country. I grew up on a hand-milking dairy farm, and dirt poor. So I'm not from silver spoon."
Mr Graham and his daughter had been searching for a venue in the region for five years when the site of the Royal Hotel, known affectionately as "The top pub", became available.
"It was a big, beautiful venue. It's a 400-person capacity in site. It's large," Mr Graham said.
"If you added the big garden, we have close to 700 to 800 capacity."
Mr Graham said the venue has many possibilities, despite the fact it no longer operates as a pub.
"We wanted a venue that was big enough to have not just bands, but artistry as far as performers who put plays on or anything that would make the locals say 'wow, I can't believe that happened here'," he said.
"It's not just the wow factor. It's bringing events or functions that you normally would have to travel to a major city for."
The Continental held its grand opening event on Saturday, March 2, featuring Bathurst band The Dave Webb Project and grunge band Kontrasto.
"Kontrasto are a Sydney act that are massive. Their target audience is 25- to 45-year-olds," Mr Graham said.
"They do original material, but still do Nirvana covers or Rage Against the Machine covers brilliantly."
Mr Graham and his daughter are hoping the Continental will be a hub for locals to enjoy - including their monthly family markets which will start on April 14 at 2pm.
"At a family market, there needs to be something for the kids to do. We've got face-painting, we've got hair-braiding, like as if you've been to Bali," Mr Graham said.
"There will be toys, women's clothing. jewellery and plenty of things for the guys."
The Safe and Sound dating club has been a source of intrigue for the region's singles, offering an opportunity to meet people of a similar age face-to-face.
"We're going to have dancing like the old days, and you don't have to become boyfriend and girlfriend, you can just have a really nice night," Mr Graham said.
"Safe and Sound is safe, because we do proper checks on people who register."
Mr Graham said family movie nights and mums and bubs groups are just some of the ideas that he and Ms Graham have for the centre.
"We want to put on movie nights where you can bring the whole family to watch a recent movie - relaxed as if you're in gold class," he said.
"You can get food and assorted drinks for the whole family. All of that right here in the Continental."
Mr Graham said that he and Ms Graham hope to build the Continental into a much-loved and respected local business.
"We understand that we have to do that. And it's going to take years," he said.
"We're well aware of that, but we're not going anywhere. We're here forever."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.