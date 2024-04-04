See the incredible renovation that's turned this old church into a home

FROM the outside, it looks like an ordinary little church, but behind those red doors lies a modern studio apartment that's sure to impress.
Following the sale of the St James' Anglican Church in 2021, the new owners embarked on their vision to turn it into a home that could one day become a B and B, with a new house to be built on the property.
They have retained and highlighted some of the key features of the church, including the exposed beams of the cathedral ceiling and the stained glass windows, and added a modest extension for a bathroom and laundry.
What was the church's altar now serves as the bedroom, with an open-plan kitchen, living and dining room sprawling before it.
The owners' circumstances have changed and now the property is up for sale with Raine and Horne Bathurst director Grant Maskill-Dowton.
"They've had another opportunity and that's why they're selling it now," he said.
It's not often that churches become available for purchase, and when they do, there is often quite a lot of work involved to renovate them, as was the case for these owners.
"They had to do everything, from plumbing, roofing, to wiring, you name it, to convert it over to a residential property, and that was obviously quite an intense process," Mr Maskill-Dowton said.
"There's really nothing they haven't done."
However, the result has been worth it, and means that whoever acquires the former church next will have little to nothing to do themselves.
Mr Maskill-Dowton, who has sold renovated churches previously, said this has been a seamless conversion to a residence.
"This will be the third church I've sold in the 20 years I've done real estate," he said.
"I did sell the O'Connell church many years ago and it was a very sympathetic conversion.
"It still had all the church elements, but it was a much bigger building, so it was a little bit harder to comprehend as a residence, whereas this being quite quaint works really, really well.
"It's single level, the raised alter obviously makes for a great bedroom space, and to have the wing off the side where there's a bathroom/laundry facility and its own door really makes it quite easy to occupy."
While the current owners have lived in the old church and used it as their home, it could easily be purchased as an investment property and used as a B and B.
That is where a lot of the inquiry on this property has come from.
"I guess it's screaming out for that, because it is quite funky and the way they've styled it works quite well," Mr Maskill-Dowton said.
However, he also thinks a new owner could go through with the original plan to add a second dwelling onto the property and attach it to the church.
With a block size of 900 square metres, there is plenty of potential.
