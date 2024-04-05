A sea of orange, white and black as Macquarie United celebrates 40 years

PLAYERS from all eras came together on Saturday, March 23, to celebrate 40 years of the Macquarie United Football Club.
Founded back in 1984, Macquarie United is one of the biggest clubs in Bathurst, boasting some of the best registration numbers in the city.
All of the club's life members attended the function, with some attendees coming as far as Noosa to celebrate.
The club was originally founded by four mates and only had one team in 1984, playing in the local third grade competition, but the club blossomed from there into what it is today, boasting a rich junior base and multiple teams in the senior men and women competitions.
The club's logo - based on Animal from the Muppets - was created by one of the original four founders Peter Bennett.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event and snapped some photos of the club members enjoying their evening. Is there anybody you recognise?
