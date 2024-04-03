Man makes 'wrong decision' after waking up early from a sleep

WAKING up early from a sleep, worried about missing a train has turned into a conviction for one 65-year-old driver.
Vasilios Kyriazis of Rankin Street, Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on March 20, 2024 to driving while disqualified.
Court documents reveal police saw a silver Holden Commodore station wagon travelling east along Howick Street in Bathurst about 7.30pm on January 26, 2024.
Officers said they noticed the front Victorian registration plate was missing from the car, so they stopped the driver at the intersection of Bentinck and Russell Streets.
The driver - Kyriazis - got out of his vehicle and approached police.
Kyriazis told police he was running late to catch a train, which was leaving at 8am the next morning.
He was then asked for his licence before he was found to be driving with a cancelled licence.
A SELF-REPRESENTED Kyriazis said in open court that he woke up late and "panicked", thinking he had missed a train.
"I made the wrong decision," Kyriazis said.
Magistrate Rodney Brender fined Kyriazis $500 and banned him from driving for three months.
