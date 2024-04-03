Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Man makes 'wrong decision' after waking up early from a sleep

By Court Reporter
Updated April 4 2024 - 7:36am, first published April 3 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WAKING up early from a sleep, worried about missing a train has turned into a conviction for one 65-year-old driver.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.