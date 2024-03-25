Bull pins man against fence in freak accident near Gulgong

A MAN is receiving treatment at Orange Hospital after being injured in a freak accident involving a bull.
Ambulance NSW received reports a man in his mid-50s had been pinned by a bull against a fence at a property at Stubbo, near Gulgong, on Barneys Reef Road.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said the incident happened at around 12.20pm on Monday, March 25.
Paramedics arrived to treat the man for chest injuries before he was transported to Orange Health Service via helicopter.
Police also attended the scene.
