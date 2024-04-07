Man busted with heroin accuses cops of planting it on him

A MAN who was caught with a bag of drugs after riding a pushbike down the middle of the road has had his day in court.
Ian Smith, 59, of Havenhand Way, Mitchell was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on March 20, 2024 of possessing a prohibited drug.
Court documents state police were patrolling the Bathurst area when they saw Smith standing with a woman next to a payphone on Browning Street around 5.30pm on January 5, 2024.
Police returned a few minutes later to see Smith riding a pushbike without a helmet in the middle of the road towards Rankin Street.
He was stopped and asked about the payphone interaction.
Despite having a mobile in the front basket of his bike, Smith told police he regularly used the payphone because he doesn't have a phone.
After doing checks that showed Smith had a history of drug use, police asked Smith if he had anything on him.
He said no, but was found with a bag of heroin in his pocket.
Smith claimed to not know how it got there and suggested police may have planted it.
The drug were taken to Bathurst Police Station where it was found to weigh 2.5 grams.
MAGISTRATE Rodney Brender read the charge against Smith aloud in open court before he found the matter proved in his absence.
Smith was convicted and fined $500 in order to be "sent a message".
