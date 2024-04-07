Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Man busted with heroin accuses cops of planting it on him

By Court Reporter
Updated April 7 2024 - 1:09pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN who was caught with a bag of drugs after riding a pushbike down the middle of the road has had his day in court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.