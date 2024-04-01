Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Say cheese: smiling faces enjoying the Gold Crown All Abilities Day

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
April 2 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AFTER a successful introduction to the Gold Crown Carnival in 2023, the All Abilities Day has made a return.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.