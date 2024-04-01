Say cheese: smiling faces enjoying the Gold Crown All Abilities Day

AFTER a successful introduction to the Gold Crown Carnival in 2023, the All Abilities Day has made a return.
Proving to be such a popular addition to the Bathurst Harness Racing Club's 10-day carnival, there was no doubt about bringing the event back in 2024.
The day gave Bathurst residents living with a disability the chance to dress up and enjoy the races.
There was plenty of entertainment off the track as well, with Pooka the Clown making an appearance, and donkeys from Croftdown Farm enjoying the attention.
There was even face painting, some photo opportunities with the harness racing drivers, and a best dressed competition.
And everyone enjoyed a delicious barbecue lunch that was put on by Boys to the Bush.
Paralympic swimmer Chloe Osborne also attended as the keynote speaker, and shared her story about living with a disability and conquering challenges to become a paralympian.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow attended the day and captured some of the fun that was had.
Did he snap a photo of you?
