Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Popping a 'pinger' days before driving proves costly for this driver

By Court Reporter
Updated April 7 2024 - 12:11pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TAKING a 'pinger' and a point of meth days before driving has proved to be the wrong decision for one 30-year-old man.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.