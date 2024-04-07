Car crash turns into charge for woman busted without a licence

A car crash turned into a charge for a woman who, while not to blame for the accident, was found to be wrongfully driving without a licence.
Taylah Joan Thompson, 21, of Rose Street, South Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on March 20, 2024 to driving while suspended.
Court documents state about 11am on October 28, 2023 Thompson was driving east along Suttor Street in Windradyne in a white Mazda 121.
While on the roundabout with Bradwardine Road, she was hit by another driver in a white Mitsubishi Pajero.
Thompson's vehicle spun before it came to a rest on Suttor Street blocking the roundabout.
Police went to the scene but found Thompson and the driver, who admitted to failing to give way, were taken to hospital.
Officers went and spoke with Thompson while she was in hospital, and she admitted to having a suspended licence.
ABORIGINAL Legal Service solicitor Emily Lucas told the court her client was taking a passenger in town.
Ms Lucas also mentioned Thompson had completed the Traffic Offenders' Program.
Magistrate Rodney Brender said while Thompson - who was on a community correction order at the time - got into an accident, "though not your fault", she was driving unlicensed.
She was convicted, fined $500 and disqualified from driving for another four months.
