Hay! The region's popular paddock challenge is on again in April

FROM Lego men to farm animals, Minions to oversized chickens, the Sculptures by the Bush competition always offers something special.
And this year promises to be bigger than ever, according to organisers.
The Blayney Shire competition offers three categories, giving residents, community groups and businesses a chance to showcase their talents.
Running over the April school holidays, the competition aims to attract visitors to the shire.
Organisers say a digital map will be created of the entries, highlighting all registered sculptures along with nearby attractions.
Blayney mayor Scott Ferguson said the event creates "considerable interest" each year and draws tourists to the area.
"The more entries we have, the more people there will be that want to come out and visit our region and eat, drink and shop," he said.
The 2023 hay bale competition was won by the Pixton family, who live on Hobbys Yards Road.
They said they tossed around some ideas for their first ever entry while sitting around the family dinner table one night.
Inspiration came courtesy of their oldest son and Lego fanatic Ayden.
The digital map of entries will be available on Friday, April 12 and voting for the people's choice will open on Wednesday, April 17.
Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in each category:
To register, visit www.blayney.nsw.gov.au/our-community/events/sculptures-by the-bush/
