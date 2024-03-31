Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

They shared their vision, now the first plans for the Eglinton store are in

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
April 1 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Singh brothers made a big promise to the Eglinton community, and now they've taken the first steps to delivering on it.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.