They shared their vision, now the first plans for the Eglinton store are in

THE Singh brothers made a big promise to the Eglinton community, and now they've taken the first steps to delivering on it.
Manpreet and Manjit Singh purchased the Eglinton General Store in 2023 and, soon after, announced plans for a $1.5 million expansion of the business.
Bathurst council has now received a development application (DA) for the premises at 21 Park Street.
The DA has an estimated cost of $100,000 and proposes external works only.
The Statement of Environmental Effects (SoEE), prepared by Brett Moulds Design and Drafting, has outlined the plans for the site, which includes the demolition of existing buildings and sheds at the rear of the site.
It also proposes alterations to the existing commercial building and the construction of accessible unisex amenities and a garage.
"The existing commercial building fronting Park Street is to be altered externally," Mr Moulds said.
"Alterations include the removal of the roof and the construction of a new skillion roof, new wall cladding, a new accessible ramp and accessible entry.
"A small addition at the rear of the building is to contain accessible unisex toilet facilities."
A new driveway will be constructed to access the new garage, which will be positioned behind the existing building.
There are also plans to create more on-site parking, with the number of spaces to be increased to six.
Although there will be an increase in parking spaces, it is not anticipated the proposal will result in more traffic.
Mr Moulds' SoEE concludes that the council should approve the DA.
He said the proposed development complies with the applicable planning instruments, and there would be no adverse amenity impacts on existing developments as a result.
When the Singh brothers spoke to the Western Advocate in October, 2023, they spoke of creating a bigger and better general store for the village of Eglinton.
They said the big picture for the store's future includes a car park for 15 to 20 vehicles at the back and room for four or five cars at the front.
Inside, they said their vision is to turn the business from a store into a 400 to 500 square metre supermarket (as part of the SPAR chain) to save Eglinton locals from having to go into Bathurst for their grocery shopping.
They also said they would like to see if they can get a licence to sell liquor down the track.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.