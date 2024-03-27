For almost three decades, double demerits have been making a difference

DOUBLE demerits have been in place for almost three decades and they've helped make a difference around the time of high congestion on the roads.
From 12.01am on Thursday, March 12am, to 11.59pm on Monday, April 1, drivers across the state will face the prospect of being docked double the amount of demerit points when booked for rule-breaking on the road.
NSW has enforced double demerits around major public holidays for 27 years now and Bathurst MP Paul Toole said this has lead to a significant reduction in crashes during double demerit periods.
But Mr Toole said it's still "crazy" that people need to reminded to do the right thing on the road.
"We do see around about a 30 per cent reduction in crashes over the double demerit long weekends," he said.
"It should be common practice, that people should be following the road rules.
"We've already lost 81 lives on our roads and that's still up from the same time last year.
Motorists are advised that school zones are in operation on Thursday, March 28, which could see a driver lose 10 demerit points using a phone or exceeding the speed limit in a school zone.
Higher fines and double demerit points will apply for those offences committed such as speeding, not wearing a seat belt, driving under the influence or using a mobile phone illegally.
Chifley Police District Superintendent Bob Noble said Bathurst motorists have been "pretty reasonable" during the last periods of double demerits around Australia Day, Christmas and the New Year.
But he said police officers will still be highly active in and around the Chifley district.
"Not only the arterial roads but also the quiet country roads," he said.
"We have regrettably had some fatalities on the secondary and tributary roads of late, as well as serious injuries. Ultimately we need to avoid them.
"There's a lot at stake if you're going to do the wrong thing on the road."
Speeding, fatigue and drink and drug driving remain the biggest killers on NSW roads.
