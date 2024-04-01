Three 'embarrassed' Miss Traill's volunteers received National Trust Awards

APRIL Unsworth, Pat Cutts and Susan Morris have three things in common.
One - they all volunteer for Miss Traill's House and Garden. Two - they all received volunteer awards from the National Trust. And, three - they were all "a bit embarrassed" about it.
On the morning of Tuesday, March 26, president of the National Trust Kathryn Pitkin travelled to Bathurst to present awards to the three volunteers at Miss Traill's House.
The heritage property is owned by the National Trust, which is a community based organisation committed to promoting and conserving New South Wales' heritage.
But this couldn't be done without the important work of volunteers, especially Ms Unsworth, Ms Cutts and Ms Morris.
Ms Unsworth was awarded for her work at Miss Traill's over the last six years, and received a Trust Commendation Award.
This was for her regular and valuable contributions, including those as a committee member, secretary, house guide, events coordinator and bus tour volunteer.
And though she said it was very humbling, she also felt that it was "a bit embarrassing" to be awarded, especially considering the number of people who dedicate their time to give back to the community.
Pat Cutts shared the same sentiment.
Ms Cutts received the Trust Commendation Award for her 13 years' of volunteer service at Miss Traill's.
During this time, she has been a house guide, catering volunteer, and tour bus and events volunteer.
And, it all started when she was looking for a way to spend her time after retiring from full-time work.
"I had retired and I was wanting to give back to the community in some way or another," Ms Cutts said.
She settled on Miss Traill's due to its rich history, and has loved it ever since, meaning that her time has never really felt like work, adding to the joy of her recognition.
"It is lovely to be recognised and a surprise when it happens. But it's a little bit embarrassing actually, especially when someone like Susan [Ms Morris] just works so hard, and I'm certainly not doing anything that I don't thoroughly enjoy," Ms Cutts said.
And Ms Morris was the third and final award recipient.
Ms Morris received a Trust Commendation Award, one of the highest honours recognised by the National Trust, for 13 years of work at Miss Traill's.
Since 2012, she has been a house guide, and for many of these years she has been a member of the management committee, spending the last three years as chair, where she has consistently demonstrated great leadership.
And, like her peers, Ms Morris said there was one emotion she was feeling that tipped above the rest.
"I'm a bit embarrassed, because look at all the other volunteers ... everyone does so much, you don't do anything by yourself," she said.
"But it's very nice to be thought of and honoured."
To properly commemorate the awards, a ceremony took place at Miss Traill's House and Garden, where recipients were surrounded by friends and family, who were able to join in on the celebrations over a hot beverage and morning tea.
Members of the National Trust also made a presentation, where they thanked all the volunteers for their dedication to the preservation of Miss Traill's House.
