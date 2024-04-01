Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Slam dunk: It was a great time at the Perfect Storm presentation night

April 1 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MEMBERS of the Perfect Storm social basketball club came together on Friday, March 22, at the Panthers Bathurst Leagues Club to celebrate the season that was.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.