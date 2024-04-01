Slam dunk: It was a great time at the Perfect Storm presentation night

MEMBERS of the Perfect Storm social basketball club came together on Friday, March 22, at the Panthers Bathurst Leagues Club to celebrate the season that was.
In what started out as a small family club, Perfect Storm has exploded in popularity to have 24 teams this year.
Perfect Storm currently has 180 players on its books and unlike the Bathurst Goldminers representative programs, the club offers basketball almost all year round.
Razz Monaghan, president of Perfect Storm, said basketball is booming in Bathurst and said its crucial to keep the social club in a strong position.
"If you don't have a social competition, your rep comp doesn't exist because you need to be playing locally, to be eligible to play rep," she told the Western Advocate in March.
"If that comp folds - it's not going to - but if it did, our kids couldn't go on to bigger and better things."
