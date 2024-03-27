Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Already planning it': Lithgow Comedy Festival locked in for third year

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
March 28 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Muggleton at the Lithgow Comedy Festival opening night. Picture supplied.
Daniel Muggleton at the Lithgow Comedy Festival opening night. Picture supplied.

THE second Lithgow Comedy Festival has only just finished, but thoughts are already turning to the third.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.