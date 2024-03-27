'Already planning it': Lithgow Comedy Festival locked in for third year

THE second Lithgow Comedy Festival has only just finished, but thoughts are already turning to the third.
"We're definitely going to do it again; we're already planning it," festival co-organiser Tom Evangelidis said.
"We basically start planning after the last one finishes because there's things we have to do.
"We'll probably try to still do the same venues again. And just try to change it up a little bit.
"Every year we do something different."
The second running of the festival was held at The Union Theatre, Workmen's Club and Wenvoe (The Bracey Mansion) over Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 22 to 24.
Mr Evangelidis said more tickets were sold than in 2023.
"So that's the first improvement," he said.
"This year, we had two big venues, so we were a bit worried, but it turned out fine.
"Both Friday and Saturday night were good."
He said there were some crowd favourites.
"We had one of the comedians, Daniel Muggleton, he was back from last year. I think people really enjoyed seeing him again and he was absolutely fantastic," he said.
"And he performed on the Friday night.
"Julia Wilson was very well-received at the Workies. She's a real character and a very animated comic. People love that."
The opening night was the first time the festival used the Union Theatre as a venue.
"And it just felt right; everything felt really good," Mr Evangelidis said.
"From a comedian's point of view, normally, comedy clubs are very intimate, so it's a lot easier.
"You have to be really on your game to be able to perform on a big stage like that."
