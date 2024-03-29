If you're going to check the temperature, use a sponge of information | Eco News

FORMER prime minister Scott Morrison said scientists would lead us out of the climate crisis. But he cut $45 million in research funding, to the lowest in 40 years ...
I am constantly fascinated and amazed by the information scientists can get on our environment, past and present.
A recent report in the journal Nature Climate Change, by a team of scientists led by University of Western Australia Professor Malcolm McCulloch, indicates that the 1.5 degree threshold of global warming has already been breached.
We have records of sea surface temperatures going back to the mid-1800s, but these records, especially in the earlier days, are sketchy.
But over almost 10 years, the scientists discovered that certain sea sponges in the Caribbean Sea - sclerosponges - record changes in temperature in their calcium carbonate skeletons, giving an accurate record of sea temperature going back 300 to 400 years.
They grow in layers, so, a bit like tree rings, their skeletons record different temperatures in different years.
Their research suggests that global temperatures have already risen by 1.5 degrees or more since pre-industrial times, and that the higher 2 degree threshold might be exceeded by the end of the 2020s.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) uses figures from 1850 to 1900 as a historical "baseline" to estimate global warming.
The industrial revolution (which is when mankind started pumping greenhouse gases into the atmosphere on a large scale) started around 1850.
So it is very important that we have an accurate picture of what temperatures were before this period, and this research is contributing to that knowledge.
Another team of scientists working with ice cores in Antarctica found evidence that the west Antarctic ice sheet dramatically and suddenly shrank about 8000 years ago, at the end of the last ice age.
Scientists can measure isotopes (variations in the atoms making up the water) and even measure the pressure in air bubbles trapped in the ice, which tells them how thick it was when it formed from snow.
This raises fears that the ice sheet could shrink again due to climate change, leading to a dramatic rise in sea levels, inundating cities like New York, London and Sydney.
I am in awe of the amount of information scientists can glean from studying these things. We'd do well to follow these warnings from the past.
