Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Brooklin proves a poultry prodigy after successful trip to Sydney Royal

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
March 31 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AT ONLY nine years of age, a young Bathurst girl has achieved what some spend decades trying to.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.