Brooklin proves a poultry prodigy after successful trip to Sydney Royal

AT ONLY nine years of age, a young Bathurst girl has achieved what some spend decades trying to.
Brooklin Parkes made the trip to the 2024 Sydney Royal Easter Show with her chickens, and came home with four 'champion' ribbons plus a long list of placings.
And to make the feat even more impressive, it was her first time down in the big smoke with her chickens, something her parents are very proud of.
"The highlight for me was [Brooklin] winning what she did. A lot of people down there are talking about it," Brooklin's father Andrew Parkes said.
"You don't see a nine year old girl win.
"There's breeders who have been breeding and showing for 20 to 40 years and she just rocks up there, first time, and rolls them all."
While Brooklin is no stranger to show success, having won multiple awards at different shows around the region in the poultry exhibitions, the Sydney Royal was one of her biggest achievements yet.
And to make the experience even better, Brooklin's whole family made the trip and entered their own birds in the competitions as well.
But it was Brooklin who took the cake, and the whole family couldn't be more excited for her and keen to get back to the annual show next year.
"It's something I've always wanted to do," Mr Parkes said.
"I'd say it will be an every-year occurrence now."
Brooklin now has her sights set on the Royal Bathurst Show, after winning 'supreme bird' last year and getting interviewed by Dr Harry to feature on Better Homes and Gardens.
Then following the Bathurst show, the family will be at different exhibitions every weekend for the next few months, with the big one being the NSW State Championships at Goulburn during the June long weekend.
