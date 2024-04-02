Meet the new Kelso Public principal: But, she's already a familiar face

SHE'S been the deputy principal, inclusion support at Kelso Public School since 2017, but now Melanie Woolmer has a new official title - principal.
And though she's no stranger to the job, having held the role of relieving principal at the school since January 2023, as of Tuesday, March 19 this year, she has officially been announced as head of the school.
And, for Ms Woolmer, there was one feeling that stood out from the rest.
"Proud would be the strongest word that comes through," she said.
"I'm extremely proud, and I'm here for the long haul."
During her time at Kelso Public, there have been a number of changes made within the school community, particularly surrounding inclusivity.
And Ms Woolmer has plans to make even more.
"It's something I've wanted for quite a while, to be able to make change, and now to be the principal, I can really see the trajectory of our school going from strength to strength," she said.
When she first started at Kelso Public, there were approximately 240 students, and now, just seven years later, there are around 390 students.
Of these 390 students, there are 12 mainstream classes, and 10 support unit classes.
"So, we're almost 50/50, and I'm very, very proud of our ability to cater for all students of all levels of ability," she said.
"I prefer to focus on the abilities of our students. We've got a fantastic staff and we're really, really trying to build the connections with our local Kelso community."
In that time, Ms Woolmer was also instrumental in organising a school therapy dog to help assist students and staff with their wellbeing and to help regulate their needs.
Hercules the dog celebrated his seventh birthday in the school on March 26, 2024.
Prior to her appointment at Kelso Public in 2017, Ms Woolmer spent several years working in a leadership position at Forbes Public School in the special education unit.
Before that she worked in the small town of Wilcannia, on a high school emotionally disturbed class.
Developing a school community based on respect and belonging is something that is extremely important to Ms Woolmer.
She said she is very much looking forward to implementing some of the knowledge she has gained during her extensive career to help propel Kelso Public into reaching new heights.
"Like I said, we're really big on inclusivity and making sure that every child is known, valued and cared for," she said.
"I just think that every child has the right to have that sense of belonging and to have their individual needs and learning goals met."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.