Man says he was 'silly' to steal phone because he couldn't get it on benefits

A MAN who stole a mobile phone because he couldn't claim it under benefits has admitted that it was a "silly" thing to do.
Graeme Kenneth Hartland, 45, of Browning Street, Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on March 27, 2024 to one count of larceny.
Court documents state Hartland went to The Good Guys in Kelso on May 25, 2022 and stole a mobile phone.
Hartland hit some display cabinets with his mobility scooter before he took the phone from its security tag, hid it under his jumper and left.
The theft was captured on CCTV vision, which was handed over to police.
Court papers say police tried to find Hartland a number of times but couldn't.
Officers believed Hartland took the phone because he couldn't claim it under a support program.
A SELF-REPRESENTED Hartland confirmed the suspicions of police, and said he took the phone because he wasn't able to claim it under his benefits.
"It was quite silly, Your Honor," Hartland said.
"Well, this is going to cost you," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said.
Hartland was convicted and fined $800.
