A fan of folk or country? Have we got an Easter gift for you | Tuned In

YOU can expect 2MCE to keep you company over the Easter long weekend with a variety of programming.
Across Saturday and Sunday afternoon, you'll hear folk and country music programming.
Our local folk club show, One Of The Folk, is taking the long weekend off, so in their place you'll hear The Folk Show followed by Continental Drift, both from the Community Radio Network.
At 2pm on Saturday, Rick Nash will present Rick's Country Mix, with a mix of music and interviews from new talent and established artists.
At noon Sunday, Bruce Cameron will present his long-running folk show, Come All Ye. Bruce includes a feature album each week and recent selections have included alt-folk artists Hirondelle and guitarist Rob Van Sante.
At 2pm Sunday, Chris Tobin presents The Country Music Club Show, featuring traditional country music songs.
Chris is a warm and friendly presenter and receives many music requests.
If you're travelling during the long weekend, you can listen to 2MCE via the Community Radio Plus app. Visit 2mce.org for our up-to-date program guide.
From everyone at 2MCE, wishing you a happy Easter.
IF you have a specialist music interest that is not currently presented on 2MCE, why not get in touch with the station and find out about submitting a program proposal.
Contact us on 6338 4790 or email 2mce@csu.edu.au
